: The Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional permission to the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a procession to celebrate its founding day.

However, Justice B. Rajendran gave liberty to the jurisdictional police to impose any condition that are required as per law. “Cadres should follow proper dress code during the procession; they should not indulge in unlawful activities and should not raise slogans which would affect the sentiments of others,” the judge said.

When the plea moved by P. Vijayakumar, Coimbatore district joint secretary of the organisation, came up for hearing, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, R. Thirunavukkarasu contended that the petitioner had filed applications seeking permission for the procession on various dates between September 15 and 23.

Without waiting for a reply, he had hastily approached the High Court, and hence, the petition was liable to be dismissed on this ground itself, the officer said.

He further submitted that local body elections were going to be held on October 17 and 19 in the State. Police personnel were deployed in sensitive areas and election-related work was being carried out. Under these circumstances, granting permission for a procession by the RSS was not possible and could not be considered at this stage. “Moreover, after the death of Sasikumar, a Hindu Munnani activist in Coimbatore on September 20, public tranquillity was affected and public and private properties were damaged extensively. Following these incidents, there is communal unrest not only in Coimbatore but in many other districts. The law enforcement machinery is completely stretched,” the officer added.

If permission was granted to conduct the procession under these circumstances, there was every possibility of outbreak of violence, leading to a serious law and order situation, Mr. Thirunavikkarasu argued. Denying the allegations, counsel for the petitioner submitted that in view of the impending elections, they were ready to postpone the procession to November 6 or 13.