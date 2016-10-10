Aiming at better security of railway commuters, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a joint security exercise at Central Railway Station.

P. Vijayakumar, Superintendent of Police, GRP, told The Hindu , “Personnel from both forces conducted the exercise in order to instil confidence among railway passengers and other users.”

Hour-long drill

The exercise began around 1.30 p.m. and ended an hour later with over 50 police personnel, including armed men, participating in the exercise. They checked the entrance and exit to the station, and concourse area. Trains and the baggage of passengers were also thoroughly checked.

Railway police officials added that they examined passengers’ baggage to prevent any illegal transportation of contraband and weapons.

The exercise was also conducted to check the preparedness of the two forces and the coordination between them in case of an emergency.

The two police forces increased surveillance on Mass Rapid Train System stations following an assault on a college student at Kotturpuram recently.

