The DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation on Friday asked the Central government to roll back its decision to raise the investment limit of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in the stock market.

The LPF condemned the decision, which sees the cap on investible deposits being raised from five per cent in the current fiscal to 10 per cent, as well as the Union Labour Secretary’s claim that his ministry was well within its rights to make the decision.

In a statement, the LPF said that the Modi government was taking a risk with the money of labourers: it compared the stock market to a capitalists’ gambling den. The federatiom went on to say that the lower interest currently being offered by the EPFO was safer.