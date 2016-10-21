Petitioner wants government to dovetail various guidelines

Forty-one days after the Madras High Court ordered a blanket ban against registration of unauthorised layouts, plots or buildings, an advocate has approached the court emphasising the urgent need to institute comprehensive land utilisation and layout approval policies.

Essential

“Apart from the ban on registration of sale documents of unapproved plots or layouts, it is essential that building approvals, electricity and water connections and issuance of patta for the unapproved lands shall be prohibited to achieve the desired result of compliance with the various statutory provisions,” said the petitioner, who had approached the First Bench of the court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.

Claiming that indiscriminate conversion of agricultural lands for other purposes might pose serious threat to the overall foodgrain production in the State, the petitioner wanted the court to direct the State government to institute a comprehensive land utilisation and layout approval policy and procedures for the protection of agricultural lands, and for approval of lands or buildings based on transparent criteria and through single window in accordance with law, within a timeframe prescribed by the court.

Prior approval

The petitioner further suggested that it would be useful to interlink various approvals by corporations and local bodies so that no building could be constructed in future without obtaining prior approval for the land.

He added that suitable special penal provisions against persons engaged in the development and sales of such unapproved layouts may be very useful as it may act as a deterrent against unauthorised promotion of layouts.

When the PIL petition came up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan on Wednesday, the Bench posted the plea to October 21 along with the petition in which the interim order banning the registration of unauthorised layouts was passed.