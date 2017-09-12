Robotic surgery on 4-year-old removes cyst

more-in

Last year, when Dilip Debnath and his wife, a couple from Bangladesh, noticed a cyst at the base of their son Shown’s tongue, they were worried.

A doctor they consulted told them to keep it under observation, but the cyst kept growing. They tried an alternative form of medicine, but the cyst continued to grow. Another doctor advised immediate surgery, and on the recommendation of a family friend, they arrived at Apollo Children’s Hospital in Chennai.

Doctors at the hospital found that the four-year-old had a 4- cm cystic lesion that could possibly block the airway and swallowing passage and could potentially even get infected. “We discussed a conventional microscopic/ endoscopic surgery versus a robotic surgery, and the parents were willing to go ahead with the robotic procedure,” said Venkatakarthikeyan C., consultant ENT, head and neck surgery at the hospital, at a press meet on Monday.

The advantages of the procedure, he said, were that the area to be operated upon was magnified 10 times, a 3D view was available to the surgeon with an increased depth of perception and the robotic arms had a lot of dexterity of movement, enabling the surgeon to precisely remove the cyst.

“The day after the robotic operation, Shown was shifted to a normal ward,” said Dr. Venkatakarthikeyan.

Shown is now eating normally, and the family will soon head back home.