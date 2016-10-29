A gang of four attempted to rob a Muthoot Fincorp branch on Velankanni Church Road in Besant Nagar on Friday afteroon.

During the lunch break, only three staff were in the firm and there were no customers.

The gang, covering their faces with handkerchiefs, barged into the branch located on the first floor, above Karnataka Bank.

They threatened the manager at knife point, and demanded the keys of the locker. They tied the hands of women staff — Arivazhagi and Fathima — and gagged them using their dupattas.

When Sekar refused to hand over the keys of the locker, the gang stabbed him.

In the melee, one of the staff managed to press the alarm button.

Fearing that they would be caught, the gang snacthed seven sovereigns of gold jewellery from the women and fled the scene immediately.

They also damaged the CCTV on their way out, police said. The Thiruvanmiyur police rushed to the spot and collected CCTV footage from various spots in the street. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the branch.

The locker contained gold jewellery, valuables and documents.

The manager, who got injured while saving the valuables, has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Investigation is on.

