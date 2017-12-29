Chennai

Ringing in new year with traditional music

Carnatica, in association with Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, will organise an ‘Ethnic New Year Eve’ with traditional music and bhajans from 10 p.m. on Sunday at Vani Mahal, T. Nagar.

The programme that will conclude past midnight is being dedicated to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi and will be a musical offering to pray for a disaster-free 2018. A ‘Meditation through Music’ followed by chanting and a group rendition of musical prayers will be held.

The event that will also celebrate UNESCO’s accreditation of Chennai in the Creative Cities network will have a special song composed by Neyveli Santhanagopalan to commemorate it. It will be open to all rasikas, said a press release from K.N. Shashikiran, managing trustee, Carnatica Archival Centre for Music and Dance.

Veterans such as Sudha Ragunathan, Chitravina Ravikiran, Vikku Vinayakaram, Umayalpuram Sivaraman and A. Kanyakumari will take part.

The programme will be web streamed and made available for viewers around the world on a deferred basis, via carnaticworld.com and powered by kalakendra.com.

For details contact 91 94440 18269.

