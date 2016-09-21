Residents of various fishing hamlets in Ennore, on Tuesday, demanded that fly ash dumped in the Buckingham Canal and the Kosasthalaiyar be removed, and debris underneath the bridges across these waterways and wetlands be cleared to reduce flood risks.

Addressing a press meet along with prominent citizens including Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna, former chairperson of State Women’s Commission V. Vasanthi Devi and former High Court judge Hariparanthaman, the fishermen suggested six simple steps to prevent flooding of these waterways and the neighbouring localities.

Online petition

On Wednesday, a ‘Save Ennore Creek’ petition went online urging Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to initiate action before the onset of the monsoon.

They said these measures would be the first step towards saving the creek. “Merely desilting smaller drains leading to the waterways will not help. Removing the fly ash and debris will help restore the depth of the river, which is important to ensure water flow during heavy rain,” said R.L. Srinivasan, president, Kaattukuppam Fishermen’s Cooperative Society.

The southern arm of the Ennore Creek drains the Kosasthalaiyar, and the rainwater from Manali, Sadayankuppam, Chinna Sekkadu, Burma Nagar on one side, and residential areas of Tondiarpet, Korukkupet, Satyamoorthy Nagar, Washermenpet and Ernavur on the other.

Pollution up

In the last 10 years, pollution and industrial establishments have encroached upon the poromboke wetlands associated with the Kosasthalaiyar and Ennore Creek. The kazhuveli, kalvai and uppankazhi poromboke, which are open lands, soak up water, thus recharging groundwater, said Nithyanand Jayaraman, Chennai Solidarity Group.

Mr. T.M. Krishna said that poromboke has become a dirty word in today’s culture. “We have to reclaim the word and restore its value as a way of ensuring that wetlands are no longer diverted for residential, commercial or industrial infrastructure,” he said.

Ms. Vasanthi Devi said that with only a month for the onset of monsoon, there was hardly any time to lose and urged the government to take steps to safeguard north Chennai.

Former judge D. Hariparanthaman said that the encroachments in Ennore Creek were violations of the law. Removing them was not just required from a flood-safety perspective but also from a legal point of view.

Virgil D’Sami of Arunodhaya, an organisation that coordinated flood relief works in North Chennai last year, said that residents, who have not yet recovered from the damage caused by last year’s floods, were anxious and wanted the government to take steps to protect them,” he added.

They want fly ash dumped in the Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar river removed