Residents of Manapakkam who were heavily affected by floods last year have represented that the draft notification on River Regulation Zone (RRZ) proposed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests must be implemented.

With an objective to protect rivers from over-exploitation on the lines of coastal regulation zone, the draft notification has proposed to have three categories such as prohibited, restricted and regulated activities zones.

These zones seek to ban or regulate development activities close to the river banks. Several developmental activities along the river bank like groundwater withdrawal and construction of residential and commercial buildings are proposed to be governed under the notification. Residents of Manapakkam like V. Nagarajan have written to Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Prime Minister’s office seeking more information on the draft notification. “It is essential to notify Adyar River under RRZ especially in the aftermath of the floods. Both the Centre and State must seek public consultations on the implementation of RRZ,” said Mr. Nagarajan.

Complaining that the secondary runway of Chennai Airport built across the river bed also contributed to floods in neighbouring areas, residents said no further developments must be permitted along the river banks.

Residents suggested that innovative approaches of other countries like Room for River plan in Netherlands can be adopted. Some of the plans there include deepening the river bed, building of a canal along or off the river bed to take in the additional volume of surplus water to mitigate floods.

However, sources in the Water Resources Department said the department was yet to receive any detail on RRZ draft notification and decision can be taken on project execution based on the guidelines prescribed.