An Armed Reserve Police Force constable’s service rifle accidentally went off at St. Thomas Mount on Friday morning.
Police said that constable Sivakumar was cleaning the rifle at his office when the incident took place. No one was injured.
He was asked to stay off duty till a departmental enquiry was completed, sources said.
