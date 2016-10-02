HIGH TIME:Authorities have been directed to recover the expenses incurred in removing defacement from persons responsible based on the ‘polluters pay’ principle.— File photo

: Complete the exercise of removing the defacement on public properties within two months or face contempt proceedings, the First Bench of the Madras High Court warned the authorities concerned, including the District Collectors, on Friday.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan made the observation while hearing public interest litigations (PIL) moved by Elephant G. Rajendran and ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy seeking action against those who damaged public properties by defacing.

According to the petitioners, graffiti on walls and public buildings was a common sight in Chennai and elsewhere in the State with political parties and other organisations violating the law with impunity.

The walls in Chennai, which were once covered with murals, were white-washed only to be defaced with messages hailing political leaders and advertisements, the petitioners alleged.

Curbs to continue

In a recent hearing, noting that the menace of defacement and illegal hoardings has spread in the State, and considering the pendency of the PIL petitions for over 10 years, the High Court directed that the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission against illegal hoardings and defacement of public properties during the 2016 assembly elections shall continue even after the elections, till further orders from the court.

When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, the Bench directed the State government to issue notices to all political parties, including non-recognised parties on the issue.

The authorities were further directed to recover the expenses incurred in removing such defacement from persons responsible based on the “polluters pay” principle, in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act, 1959.

“A time period of two months is granted to complete the action as requested by the additional advocate general, whereafter the same would be verified and any violation will be under the pain of contempt, including by the respective collectors,” the Bench said, and posted the PIL pleas to December 9 for further hearing.