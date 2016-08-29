BJP leader Tarun Vijay has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to rebuild an 800-year-old temple with the help of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Referring to a recent report in The Hindu on the demolition of the Shiva temple built by the Kongu Cholas at Tholur village in Namakkal, in a letter to Ms. Jayalalithaa, the BJP leadersaid the demolition of the temple was against the tenets of poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and violated the values Tamil society represented.

“It is unfortunate that an ancient heritage of our nation has become a victim of the people who didn’t appreciate the value of preserving the cultural legacy,” he said and urged the Chief Minister to take action against those who brought it down.