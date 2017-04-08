Chennai

Realtor murder: police to interrogate driver

He surrendered at a Thoothukudi court

The city police will take custody of a suspect, who surrendered in a Thoothukudi court on Thursday, in a case relating to the murder of a realtor. Sankaran (53) was hacked to death on Monday by an unidentified gang in a wedding hall owned by him. The car used by the gang was found at Puzhuthivakkam the next day.

Murugesan (52), the car driver, surrendered before a court in Thoothukudi. The Pallikaranai police plan to take him into custody for interrogation.

A probe revealed that a few months ago, the victim stuck a real estate deal in Siruseri and earned the wrath of a few others involved in the trade. Four special teams have been formed and the accused will be nabbed soon, said an investigating officer.

