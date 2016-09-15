Police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of cheating several persons after promising them flats constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Semmanchery.

The suspect W. Manivannan was runnning a real estate business under the name of Wave Constructions in Nungambakkam.

The investigation revealed that he had collected of Rs. 81.63 lakh from 133 persons in Sholinganallur.

Sent to Puzhal

The Nungambakkam police conducted an investigation on a complaint given by Jessy of Sholinganallur in 2010. He was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.