The Madras High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Ravi Pachamuthu, son of SRM University’s Chancellor Pachamuthu, in connection with criminal complaints pending against him for allegedly encroaching upon a private property.

The issue pertains to two separate complaints filed by Daisy Rani, and Madhav Rao against Mr.Ravi, alleging that he had encroached upon their properties located in Koyambedu.

The land has been presently used to park the buses owned by SRM Travels illegally, the complainants said.

Apprehending arrest in the complaints, Mr. Ravi approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. When the plea came up for hearing before Justice R. Mala, counsel for the petitioner agreed he caused the encroachment, and assured that he would remove the breach.

Recoding the submission, the judge granted bail with a direction to the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer whenever he summons for inquiry.