Father claims injuries not due to electrocution; samples sent to Hyderabad lab.

The Head of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Delhi, who dissected murder-suspect Ramkumar’s body on Saturday, said that there were no signs of ‘coercion’.

Sudhir Gupta, professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said that the only unresolved injuries on Ramkumar’s body were 6-7 injuries on the face and neck. “We talked to Ramkumar’s father, who shared his concerns with us. He told us that he was worried those injuries were from torture,” said Dr. Gupta.

The autopsy into the death of the lone suspect in the June 24 murder of S. Swathi, an Infosys employee, was conducted 13 days after his death inside Puzhal Central Prison. A team of five doctors performed the procedure at the morgue of Government Royapettah Hospital amidst unprecedented security around the hospital. According to the FIR, Ramkumar had committed suicide by pulling and biting into a live electric wire inside the prison.

The Medical Board comprised R. Selvakumar, professor of forensic medicine at Government Kilpauk Hospital; Manikanda Raja, assistant professor at the same hospital; K.V. Vinod Kumar, assistant professor at Government Royapettah Hospital; and S. Balasubramanian, professor at Government Stanley Hospital. Dr. Sudhir Gupta joined the team after being asked to do so by the Madras High Court on September 22, which was responding to a petition by Ramkumar’s father R. Paramasivam praying for the inclusion of an expert of his choice in the Board.

Samples taken

Samples from six injuries on Ramkumar’s body have been taken and sent for testing at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad. “We wanted to see if they are Joule (electrical) burns. The result is expected in 15 days and will help us reach a conclusion,” he said.

Dr. Gupta said that an internal examination did not show any other fatal injuries. “The autopsy was done in four hours and we did not leave any part of the body. I did the dissection with my own hands and we maintained international standards throughout,” he said.

The autopsy was videographed and photographed. Dr. Gupta said that the Medical Board assembled was thorough and had come to a consensus on all issues related to the procedure.

Controversy continues

Viduthali Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and Ramkumar’s father Paramasivam were allowed inside the morgue where the latter identified his son’s body in the presence of Tiruvallur Judicial Magistrate Tamil Selvi.

Alleging a foul play in his son’s death, Mr. Paramasivam said there were injuries on the chest, neck and arm and the injuries that might not be due to electrocution.

While the post-mortem was under way inside the morgue, P. Ramaraj, Ramkumar’s advocate, said, “Immediately after the death of Ramkumar was reported, as per procedure, an inquest ought to have been conducted by a magistrate in the presence of four inhabitants of the neighbourhood and a report on the apparent cause of death listing out wthe ounds should have been prepared. But in this case, it was not done so.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “We have sought a post-mortem certificate and video recording from the authorities and requested that the viscera be sent to the Government Forensic Laboratory in Chennai and the Central Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad.” Despite the accused dying in prison, he wondered why no action has been taken against the prison officials till now.

“The post-mortem report and the video of the process will be given to the court through the investigating officer,” said hospital dean Narayana Babu.

Later, the body was handed over to Mr. Paramasivam and was taken in a private vehicle to his native village in Tirunelveli.