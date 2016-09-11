PMK founder S. Ramadoss has warned the State and Central governments to be wary of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s trap regarding Cauvery water issue on Saturday.

In a statement, he said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing the law and order situation in Karnataka and calling for a meeting between the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to resolve the issue.

“It is a ploy to trap Tamil Nadu. Mr. Siddaramaiah has said that Karnataka won’t have water for irrigation and drinking if it continues to release water to Tamil Nadu. His claim that TN has enough water is venomous and poisonous,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah can call the help of the army to maintain law and order or quit as Chief Minister.

“He is trying to reduce the inflow which has been guaranteed by the Supreme Court.”