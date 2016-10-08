: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday urged the State Government to takes steps to grant selective approval for plots and houses in existing housing layouts that were not approved by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority or the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

Referring to the Madras High Court’s recent order banning registration of plots located in unapproved layouts and conversion of agricultural land into housing layouts, Mr. Ramadoss said that though the direction was in the interest of the environment and public good, poor people who had purchased these plots or constructed houses on them were put at a disadvantage. They were unable to sell the property to meet financial contingencies.

In a statement, he said the spirit of the court order needed to be welcomed as mushrooming of unapproved layouts could lead to flooding and loss of agricultural land. The PMK had also been campaigning against this.

However, he said that there are several complex issues involved.

“The Madras High Court seems to have taken cognisance of those plots that have only recently been converted – from an agriculatural property to a residential plot.

Pattas

People have been living in some wasteland for generations and the government has been providing patta for the same. Some of them have been given pattas, while for some others, it has been denied.

It is the case that several of those who have been living in these lands might have also not bothered to register their plots. After the Madras High Court order, those who live on such plots are also affected,” he said.

Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government must undertake a survey of all such housing layouts and permit the owners to register them, provided those housing layouts were not situated on wet lands in violation of environmental laws.