PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday accused the Central government of using demonetisation to favour Hindi over other languages on the new currency.

In a statement, he said that the efforts to abolish black money must be welcomed, but condemned the sly effort to introduce Devanagiri script along with Roman numerals. “The new Rs. 2000 and Rs 500 notes have numerals printed in Devanagiri script along with Roman numerals. This has never happened ever since India became an independent country,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said that Devanagiri numerals cannot be used without the consent of Parliament. Even the Swachh Bharat campaign was carried out fully in Hindi. Though the notes are printed by Reserve Bank of India, the hegemony of the Central government can be seen in the notes.

After constantly trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit on non-Hindi speaking population, the Central government is trying to impose it through these new notes, he said.