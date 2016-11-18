Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, November 18, 2016
Updated: November 18, 2016 05:40 IST

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 first look to be unveiled on Sunday

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

In what could be the most expensive ‘first look’ event for a feature film in Indian cinema, actor Rajinikanth’s multi-lingual film 2.0, directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions, will be unvieled at Yashraj Studios in Mumbai on Sunday.

While the first-look of characters played by both Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will be unveiled on Sunday, the superstar tweeted the film’s poster on Wednesday evening, which instantly began trending on Twitter. All the big names associated with film, including the producer Subaskaran, actor Amy Jackson, composer A.R. Rahman and others, are expected to be in attendance.

Rs.6-crore event

The production house has commissioned Wizcraft, a well-known entertainment and communications company, to put together the most expensive first-look event, pegged at a whopping Rs. 6 crore.

“This is a global film, which is being produced with a huge budget of Rs. 350 crore. We wanted to leave no stone unturned and wanted to reveal the first look in all grandiose. So, we roped in Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar to host the hour-long event. Characters played by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will be revealed in 3-D,” said Raju Mahalingam, creative head, Lyca Productions.

The mega-event, which will be broadcast live on Lyca Productions’ YouTube channel, is likely to be followed by a marketing blitzkrieg in India through newspapers and television.

With the marketing budget pegged at Rs. 40 crore, Raju Mahalingam said that Tamil fans need not feel siappointed about the event being held in Mumbai. “This is just the first-look launch. We are hoping to organise much bigger events in the coming months for launch of the teaser, trailer and the audio of the film, across the cosmopolitan cities in India,” he said.

If you thought the recent demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 rupee notes could have thrown the spanner into their works, you would be surprised. “We had absolutely no issues. Let me state very clearly: we deal in cheques and every penny is accounted for,” said Mr. Mahalingam.

More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

Some of the initiators of the programme: Sasikala R, Lakshmi M and Annapurni R. Photos: Special Arrangement
DAKSHIANI PALICHA

Women take charge of trash management

Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar, a psychiatrist and founder of Sneha (a helpline for suicide prevention), spoke about bereavement and gave a few tips on overcoming grief, at the bereavement support meet.
SHIBA KURIAN

‘Together, we can overcome’

The G-7 police station-cum-outpost on Harrington Road was removed in February 2015.
Shiba Kurian

Wanted: Chetpet police station

Residents of Thirumullavoyal at work on Pachaiamman Koil Main Road. Photo: Special Arrangement
D. MADHAVAN

Road to self-reliance?

Inspiring Entrepreneurs: (From left) Mahendran Fernando and Dhanendran Fernando.

Riding the ‘Waves’ of success

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

Now, bank staff battle stench of old notes

Earlier this week, as the public flocked to the banks after the demonetisation announcement, cashiers and other bank employees were battling... »