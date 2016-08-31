Mild showers and pleasant weather may continue for another day, bringing in some much-needed respite for residents.

However, the residents have started dreading traffic jams such as those created on Tuesday afternoon, after the heavy bout of rain.

The meteorological department has predicted that the rain may reduce gradually after Thursday evening.

Officials said an upper air circulation and formation of a trough had led to these light showers.

While Nungambakkam received 0.7 cm of rain, Meenambakkam got 1 cm on Tuesday.

The skies will continue to be cloudy and there may be rain or thundershowers in some areas of the city for the next 24 hours, officials said. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city was 35 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively.

Rain in the afternoon also triggered traffic congestion in various roads across the city.

Other cities in the State including Madurai, Tiruchi and Salem are also likely to receive rain over the next 24 hours.