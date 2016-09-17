Most parts of the catchment areas of major waterbodies in the Chennai received rainfall on Friday owing to convective activity.

According to IMD, dry weather prevailed over other parts of the State while Chennai received rains, with most areas receiving thunder showers at night.

According to weather blogger Pradeep John, some stations in the city would have reported over 100 mm rainfall. Puzhal received a rainfall of 70 mm, Avadi 61 mm, Arakonnam 52 mm, Anna University 46 mm, Tiruttani 42 mm, Poonamalle 42 mm, Taramani 40 mm, Nungambakkam 31 mm, Chembarabakkam 28 mm, Meenambakkam 28 mm, Kolapakkam 24 mm, Hindustan University 12 mm and Sathyabama University 8 mm. The radar rainfall accumulation showed that the Poondi-Tamaraipakkam belt received more than 150 mm.

This is the heaviest rainfall in the basin since May 18, 2016, said the blogger. The IMD warned fishermen of strong winds with speed occasionally reaching 55 kmph.