Serene sight:Dark clouds hover over Marina Beach as vendors pack up their belongings anticipating showers.— Photo: M. Prabhu

Water level enough to supply drinking water to Chennai for two more months

The city, which received its heaviest rainfall on a single day in September over the past decade on Wednesday, recorded its all-time high rainfall of 167.4 mm for the month on September 12, 1996.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district and Tambaram received 110 mm of rain on Wednesday night. It is the characteristic of thunderstorms to bring heavy rain during a short period.

Chennai’s two main reservoirs in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam also received copious inflow. Heavy showers has helped sustain the combined storage of 2,042 million cubic feet on Thursday, enough to supply drinking water to the city for two more months.

The same weather trend is likely to continue as the department has forecast heavy rainfall in one or two places in the northern parts of the State. While northern areas will have an edge over the south, a few places in southern part of the State may get rainfall on Friday.

Chennai residents may enjoy an overcast sky on Friday. Rain or thundershowers are likely in some areas in the evening.

The department predicts that the day temperature might stay close to the normal of 33 degree Celsius till Saturday in Chennai.

The intermittent showers have bridged the deficit for Chennai, which has recorded 403.9 mm against its average of 426.5 mm since June 1.

The existing five per cent deficit in rainfall is considered normal. However, southwest monsoon rainfall over the State has seen a deficit of 23 per cent.

Officials noted the shortfall may be compensated as there are still more than 10 days for the monsoon to withdraw.