The Government Railway Police (GRP) have warned of action against people taking selfies on the footboard of moving trains and railway tracks.

The move follows the recent death of a youth, who was reportedly hit by a post when he attempted a selfie in a speeding suburban train here two months ago. The youth succumbed to his injuires last week.

Southern Railway reports say at least 1,000 deaths on track every year and investigators say about 30 per cent of run-over cases are due to distraction caused by use of mobile phones by victims.

While Additional General Manager P.K. Mishra appealed to passengers, particularly youth, against taking selfies on moving trains and railway track, Superintendent of Railway Police P. Vijayakumar warned of action under the provisions of the Indian Railways Act, 1989, and IPC.

“Travelling on the footboard, roof or engine of trains is a punishable offence that attracts penalty or imprisonment or both. Such offenders not only endanger their own lives, but also of others. Entering the railway track premises amounts to trespass and an offence under the Indian Railway Act, 1989,” Dr. Vijayakumar said.

In a recent case reported at Tambaram, he said a youth climbed on the engine in the yard to take a selfie and got electrocuted. In the same area, another victim who stood on the track to take a picture of himself as a train was approaching was run over.

Mr. Mishra said travelling on the footboard of trains could be extremely dangerous as sharp jerks when a train changed tracks in high speed could throw the passenger off balance.

“About 1,000 deaths are reported each year in the zone and we are organising awareness programmes at regular intervals to educate the people on the necessity to adhere to safety norms. A majority of the fatal accidents are reported in the Chennai-Chengalpet suburban section.

“It is painful that many students have lost their lives while walking on the track or travelling on footboard…most of them were using their mobile phones when the accidents took place,” he said.

