Rail auto hub gets an upgrade

New possibilities: The first consignment of containers arrived from Chennai port this week. | Photo Credit: D. Gopalakrishnan

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway has developed a container loading/unloading facility at the Rail Auto Hub (RAH) in order to fully utilise the infrastructure facilities available at Wallajahbad railway station.

According to official sources, the first consignment of containers from the Chennai port arrived at the hub this week.

More than a dozen containers, loaded with spare parts, imported by automobile manufacturers which have their plants in the Sriperumpudur and Oragadam Industrial Estates were unloaded from the specially-designed freight wagons at Wallajahbad.

These containers will be transported by road to the respective automobile manufacturing plants. Moving the containers from Chennai Port to Wallajahbad by rail would bring twin benefits to the companies. Apart from reducing the cost involved in transportation by road from Chennai, it would also help the companies avoid delay involved in moving the containers individually from the port.

About 250 passenger vehicles manufactured by automobile companies in Sriperumpudur and Oragadam have been transported to various destinations through the RAH, which was inaugurated in March 2016.

Though the RAH was primarily set up to tap internal traffic in the form of transportation of passenger vehicles from Tamil Nadu to other parts of the country for sale and vice-versa, the Southern Railway also has an eye on the export market, sources pointed out.