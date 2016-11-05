Star Cast:Congress leaders Khushbhu and Nagma at a protest organised by TNCC in Chennai on Friday.— Photo: M.PRABHU

: Burying their differences, Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu on Friday came together to condemn the arrest of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, when he went to meet the family members of retired Army man Ram Kishen Grewal, who committed suicide demanding one rank, one penison.

Former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who stayed away from earlier protests organised by the party, was present in the demonstration led by incumbent president Su. Thirunavukkarasar.

Other former presidents Kumari Anandan, K.V. Thangkabalu and M. Krishnasamy and senior leaders including Peter Alphonse and Karti Chidambaram also took part in the protest.

“If he was allowed, Mr. Rahul Gandhi would have quietly left the hospital after meeting the family members of the former Army Subedar. By arresting him, the BJP government triggered a nation-wide protest. Mr. Narendra Modi’s government has proved that it has lost its mind,” said Mr. Thirunavukkarasar.

He said the presence of all senior leaders on the same platform had dispelled the notion that unity was lacking in the Congress party.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi has the guts to meet any challenge. Mr. Modi cannot claim to be a popular leader just because he is in power. Mr. Deve Gowda also held the post of Prime Minister. Can he claim to be a leader with popular support? Mr. Modi moved around Gujarat with RSS cadres and has no idea about the country,” he alleged.

All India Mahila Congress general secretary and yesteryear actor Nagma said if it could happen to “our supreme leader Rahul Gandhi, it could happen to anyone.” “That is why we are raising our voice. If we do not do it now, it will be too late,” she said.

Congress spokesperson and actor Khushbu accused the BJP government of strangulating democracy.

“It is dictating to people what they should eat and dress. It is unacceptable,” she said.