On Tuesday, Robert, a quack, was arrested in Tiruvallur district and handed over to the Tiruttani police. He was a lab technician, a health official said.

In the last six weeks alone, 27 quacks have been arrested in Tiruvallur district, and in the past year, over 100 across the State.

To take more stringent action against those practising medicine without training in the discipline, directions have been given to book quacks under as many sections as possible, said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine K. Kolandaisamy.

The State Health department has set up State and district-level expert committees for the prevention of quackery and medical malpractice.

“Their running licences can be cancelled and the building sealed by local authorities,” said Dr. Kolandaisamy. Even though there is no separate law for quackery, the various provisions under different acts can be used, he said. “But more awareness is needed among implementation agencies,” he added.

As per a government order drafted earlier this year, the responsibilities of the State and district committees include guiding enforcement cells in regulation of quackery, guiding the system for better implementation of legal provisions and investigating cases and providing detailed reports to the enforcement cell among others.