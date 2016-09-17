One more quack was arrested in Tiruvallur district on Friday, and two paramedical institutes offering unrecognised courses were closed down, health officials said.

The quack, E. Prabhu, has a degree through correspondence course and a six-month unrecognised AYUSH course, and was practicing allopathic medicine including prescribing drugs in Poovalambedu village, an official said.

He was taken to the police station in Pathirivedu. Another quack from the same area was arrested on Thursday, the official said.

The Public Health Department also shut down AEG Paramedical Institute and Arogiyamatha Paramedical Institute, both in Pathirivedu that were offering unrecognised courses, the official said. In addition, an investigation is ongoing at a centre that had an ultrasound machine but did not have requisite permission.

Machine seized

The machine has been seized, officials said.

A total of 24 quacks have been arrested in the district from August onwards.