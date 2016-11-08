SHOWER OF PETALS:“Pushpa Yagam” being performed at the TTD temple in Chennai on Monday.— PHOTO: K. PICHUMANI

The Pushpa Yagna is conducted every year after the annual Brahmotsavam and is usually held on the day that Shravana or Thiruvonam star falls.

Thousands of kilos of flowers were used to perform a Pushpa Yagna to the Utsava idols of Lord Sri Venkateswara and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi at the TTD Temple here on Monday.

Amidst the chanting of Vedas, priests offered baskets full of tulsi and flowers including jasmine, roses and lotuses.

N. Srikrishna, president, Local Advisory Committee of the temple, and Suneel of Ungalukagha Charitable Trust participated.

Mr. Suneel said special prayers had been offered for the well- being and speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is under treatment in Apollo Hospitals.