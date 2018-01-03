Purohit unveils MGR statue

more-in

Former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran epitomised the qualities of an ideal ruler and future generations will be inspired by his personality as he strode the political stage of Tamil Nadu like a colossus, observed Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the unveiling of a bronze bust of MGR at the Tamil University, Mr. Purohit remarked that MGR was one person whose actions spoke for his thoughts and intentions. It was because of his noble actions that he had found a permanent place in the hearts of the poor and the downtrodden, he said.

Stating that MGR had initiated and implemented several novel programmes during his tenure as Chief Minister, the Governor pointed out that the nutritious meal scheme was one such that showed the way for the whole of India. The nutritious meal scheme reduced school dropout rate significantly besides helping overcome caste discriminations. It also helped those in the lowest strata of the society to get employment in the noon meal centres as cooks, ayahs and assistants.

MGR’s generosity was best highlighted in the contributions he made first in establishing the Tamil University here, setting apart 1,000 acres for the campus and sanctioning generous amount of funds for the construction of buildings especially the library.

The late Chief Minister was genuinely interested in the welfare and uplift of farmers, women and the downtrodden, the Governor recalled. His schemes for the welfare of the farmers ensured maximum growth for Tamil Nadu in the farm sector, he added.

Mr. Purohit also released a book containing 56 articles written by the Tamil University faculty members on MGR’s love towards Tamil and his contributions to the development of the language and the society. The bust and the book have been readied by the varsity as part of MGR’s birth centenary celebrations.

‘A people’s governor’

Hailing the efforts of Mr. Purohit in serving the State, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Minister K. Pandiarajan pointed out that within a week of his assuming office, the Governor took the first steps to learn the classical language.

Mr. Pandiarajan observed that Mr. Purohit, with his unstinting interest in reaching out to the people of the State wherever he went, was apt to be called the “People’s Governor.”

The Minister’s praise of the Governor comes against the backdrop of widespread criticism by Opposition parties which have flayed his “review” of official work and direct interaction with people as “unwarranted trampling’’ of federalism.

Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu, Tamil Development and Information Department Secretary R. Venkatesan and Tamil University Vice-Chancellor G. Bhaskaran spoke.

The Governor also visited the internationally-acclaimed Maharaja Serfoji’s Saraswati Mahal Library during the day.