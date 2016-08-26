28 more patients admitted to various hospitals

Even as a total of 97 patients from across Tiruvallur district are being treated for fever in various hospitals, the Public Health Department on Thursday urged residents to participate in reducing sources of mosquito breeding. On Thursday, 28 new patients were admitted to the hospitals while 23 were discharged. Many of the patients are undergoing treatment at government hospitals and a few, at a private centre.

“There has been a marginal increase in the admission rate and possibly even in the cases of fever. But, we are also seeing more people coming forward for admission. As we are taking all possible precautionary measures, more people are being admitted,” said Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy.

As many as 10 persons from Adi Andhrawada and Kaverirajapuram are in hospitals at present.

An official said that there was no cause for panic and that the department was fully prepared to deal with the fever cases. “We are conducting intense campaigns to prevent further cases of fever. We have alerted all the Collectors to put in place multi-dimensional mechanisms at the first instance of fever. So far, the number of dengue cases in Tamil Nadu this year has been lower than the number this time last year,” Dr. Kolandaisamy said.

He, however, stressed that public participation was crucial to eradicating breeding sources such as open pits, sump and The challenge in rural areas is that the animals are kept in close proximity to the houses. The focus is on creating awareness of maintaining hygiene and avoiding infections such as leptospirosis, he said. “We need public participation to make this campaign sustainable,” he said.