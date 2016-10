Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha member M. Sasikala Pushpa on Sunday said the State government should provide details about the health of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

After paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj at his memorial in Guindy here on Sunday, Ms. Pushpa said people had the right to know about the health condition of the Chief Minister.

Ms. Pushpa claimed that even the State Health Minister had no knowledge of Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health condition.