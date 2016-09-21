Traffic was affected for more than a hour on Spur Tank Road in Chetpet when cadre of various social movements and organisations attempted to besiege the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) office on Tuesday.

The protest was organised to condemn the RSS for allegedly carrying out atrocities against Tamils in Karnataka with regard to the Cauvery water issue.

Holding placards, the protesters raised slogans against the RSS and accused it of kindling racism in Karnataka.

Participants from at least 20 organisations and movements including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kalagam, Tamilaga Makkal Munnani, May 17 Movement, Tamilar Viduthalai Kalagam, Tamil Desa Kudiyarasu Iyakkam and Periyar Dravidar Viduthalai Kalagam took part in the protest.

A large contingent of police personnel had been deployed in the area and barracks were installed to prevent any breakdown in law and order.

Normal traffic was hit on Spur Tank Road as the stretch was turned into a one-way.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said vehicular movement was affected for almost an hour.

A senior official of the City Police said more than 300 persons were detained under preventive custody and let off in the evening.