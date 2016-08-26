Social activist Traffic Ramasamy on Thursday protested against the corporation for erecting a banner near the Government Multi- Speciality Hospital without permit. Eventually, the authorities removed it. Police said the banner was put up by Directorate of Medical Education to guide students coming in for counselling.
Updated: August 26, 2016 06:26 IST
Protest against banner erection
More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
Madras Beats 2016
The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »
Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »
Blame game on over temple demolition
Buildings on 132 roads may be razed
3 major movies to hit the screens for Deepavali
Divided by language and culture, united by love for Tirukkural
France is energised by youthful creativity: Kamal
DNA analysis crucial in Swathi case
How to prepare for the Civil Services Examination
DNA analysis crucial in Swathi murder case
Titanium implant replaces broken skull
Divided by language and culture, united by love for Tirukkural
Liffy Thomas
Investing time in civic issues
LIFFY THOMAS
PRINCE FREDERICK
When neighbourhoods soak in nostalgia
Shiba Kurian
The flavours of Gujarat in Sowcarpet
PRINCE FREDERICK
Once a Bedean, always a Bedean
PRINCE FREDERICK