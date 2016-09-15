Political activists belonging to various outfits on Wednesday laid siege to Shastri Bhavan condemning the Centre for supporting Karnataka and blocking Tamil Nadu’s right to Cauvery water.

Activists of various Tamil nationalist organisations, including May 17 Movement, assembled before the Shastri Bhavan and shouted slogans against the Centre, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s ‘silence’ on the attack on Tamils. Water denied to Tamils from the Cauvery will be only used by multinational companies, they alleged and appealed to the farmers of Karnataka to unite against the corporate forces which bred enmity between the farmers of the two States.

The police detained the activists when they tried to take out a rally.