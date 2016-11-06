“Probe suspicious movement of vehicles”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to inquire into the “suspicious movement” of vehicles carrying “highly valuable goods” from Chennai to the Delta region and the arrival of big cars from the Delta region to Chennai.

Citing reports in a section of media, Mr. Stalin said drivers of these cars, clad in white, stayed in hotels in the city and valuable goods from bungalows on East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road were also shifted to other places.

“I request the BJP government at the Centre to look into the issue as a probe will bring out a lot of truth,” he told reporters.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK had sought an appointment with the Tamil Nadu Governor to draw his attention to the “failure” of Speaker P. Dhanapal to constitute various committees.

“We are waiting for Mr. Dhanapal to act on our demand. If he fails to do do, we will meet the Governor once he returns to Chennai,” Mr. Stalin said.

Cauvery issue

The the DMK would participate in the protests organised by farmers’ association demanding justice for Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery dispute, Mr. Stalin said.

“We do not approach the issue with political motives. It is a problem concerning the State and the Tamils,” he said.