Celebrity couple — director Priyadarshan and actor Lissy — on Friday completed final formalities for divorce before a family court here.

The couple appeared before the Principal Judge of Family Court, Chennai A.D. Maria Clete, and filed necessary documents recording their mutual consent for the divorce. On September 20, the final order will be passed.

“My marriage with Mr. Priyadarhsan officially ended today. We both signed the final papers at the honourable family court here in Chennai today. This has been a real ordeal,” the actor said in a statement issued to the media soon after the proceedings. “I am sure it must have been as painful for other couples as well, but whatever be their differences they all decided to respect each other. Ours was the exception as this often led to fierce and uncivilised battle on and off the courts until a compromise was reached,” she said in the statement.

The legal tussle between Mr. Priyadarshan and Ms. Lissy ended in a compromise after the intervention of the Madras HC in February 2016. Both the director and the actor were facing criminal and civil litigations moved against each other, including the divorce case and a domestic violence complaint filed by Ms. Lissy against Mr. Priyadarshan.

It was in the interlocutory applications moved by the couple in their civil suits that Justice K.K. Sasidharan facilitated a compromise. According to the terms of settlement, both agreed to withdraw the divorce case pending before a family court and the domestic violence complaint.

Similarly, Priyadarshan agreed for divorce by mutual consent. All other disputes regarding the ownership of the properties in India and other countries were also amicably settled between the two.