The owner of a printing press in Thirumullaivoyal was found murdered on Tuesday.

The victim, Sugumar (46), owns a printing press and a workshop in Thirumullaivoyal. Sugumar often used to stay overnight at the press.

On Monday night, he stayed on to work after his employees went home. When the door was not opened for a long time on Tuesday morning, the neighbours investigated and found Sugumar lying dead on a chair.

Ambattur police sent the body for post-mortem to the Government Kilpauk Hospital. Initial investigation revealed that he was murdered with an iron rod.

The police said Sugumar had obtained a loan from a person for developing his business. They suspected that the lender could have killed Sugumar while demanding the money. — Staff Reporter