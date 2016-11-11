Prices slump but no appetite for veggies

The sale of vegetables came down for the second day at the Tambaram vegetable market. Small traders cut down on their profit margins considerably to sell off their stock immediately, but earnings were sparse.

Vegetable prices came down at the Koyambedu wholesale market as well. “Sales have been very dull for the past two days. To revive it to a certain extent, we have informed dealers with proper income tax records to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes but even then the sale is not even 50 per cent. Even the few customers who come to buy vegetables hand over only Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes. It is very difficult for people like us to sustain sales. The government should do something as our livelihood is at stake,” said the vice-president of Koyambedu Vegetable Merchant Welfare Association, P G Sugumar.

‘Announcement so sudden’

K. Rajendran, a resident of Selaiyur, said, “While I welcome the government’s move, I am upset that the announcement was made all of a sudden. My daughter was not able to return home from her workplace. Almost all her colleagues refused to give her change fearing they might end up with the same problem. As a family, we suffered a lot the day before yesterday.”

