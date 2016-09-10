The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, and his son, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, along with their wives, called on the President Pranab Mukherjee, at the Raj Bhavan, Chennai, on Saturday.

President Pranab Mukherjee reviews the passing-out parade of cadets during their graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The President’s flight took off from here around 2.45 p.m., airport officials said.

Winding up his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, President Pranab Mukherjee today left here for New Delhi by an Indian Air Force plane.

Earlier in the day, he reviewed the passing out parade at the Officers’ Training Academy here and also participated in the centenary celebrations of Karur Vysya Bank.

Yesterday, he presented the ‘President’s Colours’ to the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in hilly Nilgiris District.

A premier defence establishment, DSSC is one of the oldest military institutions in the country that trains officers of the army, navy and air force.