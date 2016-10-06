A public hearing focussed on slum and pavement dwellers affected in the December 2015 floods has highlighted the issue of safeguarding their livelihood.

A report was released on Wednesday based on responses from the affected persons, field volunteers and non-governmental organisations in the city. The report demanded that displaced families be housed in the same locations or on land within two km radius of their existing settlements.

They must be provided tenure security and house sites equipped with basic services such as water, sanitation, electricity, streetlights and stormwater drains. They must also be given finance to build houses through cooperatives, the report said.

It has called for implementing the Tamil Nadu Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Act 1971. Surplus land acquired under the Land Ceiling Act should be used for housing the homeless in the city.

Information on all types of common land and surplus land acquired under land ceiling laws and measures initiated to retrieve such lands should be placed in the public domain, the report recommended.

It also called for a public enquiry on the maintenance of tanks, lakes, and other waterbodies, streams, rivers, canals and drains. It suggested that the government pass legislation declaring all buildings and infrastructural projects constructed in the middle of or on the fringes of waterbodies, including marsh lands and other wetlands, as public safety risks.

The legislation must include all such buildings constructed after the first master plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area was notified in 1976, whether they belong to State/Central governments, industrial or business houses, educational or health institutions and commercial and entertainment companies. Such buildings should be dismantled within three years and encroachments must be cleared from water bodies, the report said.

Activist Medha Patkar, who released the report, said people’s power alone could make a difference as governments made claims but consistently fell short of fulfilling them. “They forget to resolve the problems, there is not even a dialogue,” she rued.

Former Madras High Court Judge D. Hariparanthaman, who received the first copy of the report, said the only way to ensure justice is to fight for one’s rights as even the courts “could not talk on behalf of the common good.”