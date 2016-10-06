Up in arms:Postal RMS employees stage a demonstration in support of their charter of demands in Chennai on Wednesday. —Photo: B.Jothi Ramalingam

Postal Railway Mail Service (RMS) employees staged a demonstration on Wednesday at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Anna Salai, seeking benefits owed to them under the previous Pay Commission.

While the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission are being considered by the Centre, members of the National Federation of Postal Employees Casual Labour Unit said the RMS employees and contingent paid staff and casual labourers of the postal department are yet to receive the benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Its president D.Sivagurunathan said, “We have been seeking revision of wages and arrears as per the Sixth Pay Commission since January 1, 2006. Moreover, such RMS employees and contingent workers are not provided a weekly off, and rather suffer a pay cut.”

In some business post centres like in T.Nagar and Anna Nagar, the labourers are only given 20 per cent of the collection charges as salary. The department must provide 50 per cent of collection charges to labourers as per the directive. The employees also want Gramin Dak Sevaks to be granted all benefits, including bonus, on par with the other employees. Outsourcing of workers for booking and delivery of registered and speed post articles must be stopped.

Their charter of demands also included identity cards to all casual labourers and other benefits like pension and provident fund.