Postal customers now have more avenues to register their grievances. As part of its ongoing efforts to be more tech-savvy and refine its approach in service delivery, the Department of Posts now has twitter accounts and launched a toll-free complaint number —1924. Besides mailing grievance letters to the department, customers may tweet their complaints to @cpmgtamilnadu and @pmgchennai.

Earlier this week, the department introduced nodal mechanised delivery of parcels in three of the city post offices and in Tiruchi on a trial basis. Officials of the department said parcels would be delivered from one nodal office in the area instead of sending it to the other delivery office. For instance, delivery will be done from the Tambaram head office to areas that otherwise are covered by Tambaram IAF, Tambaram East and Tambaram Sanatorium. This will ensure quicker parcel delivery most often on the same day. Initiatives to reinvent postal services according to the changing times are adding to the revenue. Anna Road head post office is likely to be the first post office in the State to have payment bank facility, which will provide services similar to banks except offering loans, by March next year.

The Tamil Nadu circle has earned a revenue of nearly Rs.194 crore during this fiscal till August against Rs. 515 crore earned last fiscal.

In a bid to appreciate employees, the department felicitated about 60 officials and post offices for their contribution to postal schemes and services at a function held here on Friday.

The awards were presented in the presence of Reserve Bank of India’s regional director J.Sadakathulla.

