The Madras High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to national racing champion Vikash Anand, who was arrested for causing a car accident in which an auto driver was killed and eight others injured in Chennai last month.

Granting thirteen days bail to write his law examinations scheduled from October 7 to 18, Justice R. Mala directed him to surrender before the Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet in Chennai on October 21 at 10.30 a.m.

On September 19, at around 3 a.m., the petitioner, who was allegedly driving a Porsche car, rammed into a row of auto rickshaws parked on the Cathedral Road in Chennai.

The petitioner and a co-rider were arrested for offences under sections 304 (ii) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 109 (Abetment), and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) of Indian Penal Code.