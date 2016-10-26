: Thirty-five days after her father was killed in an accident involving a Porsche car driven by a professional car racer, the minor victim is all set to receive Rs. 15 lakh as compensation and her education expenses will be covered by the racer’s family.

“Vikash Anand, the person who has driven the car at the time of accident, shall deposit Rs. 15 lakh in a fixed deposit in the name of the minor girl with the Principal Judge, City Civil Court, as the guardian. The said deposit shall recur till the minor girl attains majority,” Justice R. Mala said while granting conditional bail to the accused on Tuesday.

Vikash Anand was also directed to pay Rs. 2.50 lakh as compensation to three persons who sustained grievous injuries, and Rs. 1 lakh to five persons who sustained minor injuries in the accident. With this, the total compensation payable by Vikas would be Rs. 27.5 lakh.

The prime accused was further directed to pay Rs. 7.5 lakh immediately as a condition for the bail. The remaining amount shall be paid on or before November 10.

Similarly, the second accused Charankumar, who was the co-rider and the owner of the car involved in the accident, has been directed to pay Rs. 1 lakh each to the owners of the 12 autorickshaws damaged in the accident. Out of Rs. 12 lakh payable, Charankumar should pay Rs. 2 lakh immediately to secure the conditional bail.

Besides the compensation, Vikash should appear before the trial court concerned every Friday at 5.30 p.m., and Charankumar daily at 10.30 a.m. until further orders.

However, the judge has made it clear that if the compensation was not paid within the specified period, the bail granted shall automatically stand cancelled.

On September 19, at around 3 a.m., the petitioner, who was allegedly driving a Porsche car in an inebriated condition, rammed into autorickshaws parked along side Cathedral Road killing an autorickshaw driver and injuring eight others.

The duo was arrested for offences under sections 304 (ii) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 109 (Abetment) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) of IPC.