The second accused in the Porsche car crash, in which an autorickshaw driver was killed and eight others were injured approached the Madras High Court for bail on Wednesday.

T. Charankumar (38) was a passenger in the car driven by Vikash Anand, allegedly under the influence of alcohol on September 19.

The duo was arrested for offences under Sections 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 109 (abetment), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

Charankumar, who is currently remanded in judicial custody, moved a bail plea before the principal sessions judge.

Dismissed plea

Since the sessions judge dismissed his plea on September 26, he moved the High Court.

Denying allegations that he abetted Vikash to commit the offence, he said: “Vikash Anand has filed a bail application before a sessions judge with false averments that he was the co-passenger. But eye witnesses and evidence clearly prove that Vikash was driving the car.”

Alleging that Vikash was attempting to shift blame on the petitioner to escape from the law, the petitioner sought the bail.

When the case came up for hearing, Justice R. Mala adjourned the plea to Friday, for the prosecution to get instructions.