“Development, Job Opportunities - these are all lame excuses. For the guy who sold the wetland, the wetland was just Poramboke and so what does that make us? You and I, are also Poramboke,” go the lines of the Poramboke song composed by city-based musicians Kaber and Tenma.

The video, which was released online on Thursday as part a campaign to save the Ennore Creek and the Kosasthalaiyar river, is a satirical take on how rampant development and constructions have led to the city being vulnerable to floods as well as the neglect and encroachment of Poramboke lands.

“The song features a group of IT employees in an office because the young working population of the city are the target audience to which we wanted to take the message of conservation of waterbodies. Many of us remain unaware of the causes of floods and how important conservation is,” said Vijay Varadharaj from YouTube Channel Temple Monkeys, who directed the video.

The song, begins with explaining what a ‘Poramboke’ is and how according to nature’s laws, when it rained, a wetland was a water body and when dry, it was called a ‘Poramboke’.

Viewers of the video have been urged to sign a petition started by the Chennai Solidarity Group to be submitted to the State government, to de-silt water bodies for the free flow of the Kosasthalaiyar river and protect the Ennore Creek.

“We are dealing with a cultural problem where water bodies are not respected, but tall buildings and IT development and other advances are. The issue needs cultural intervention which is why we decided to make a video highlighting the irony and dilemma of development and disaster,” said Nityanand Jayaram, environmental activist from the Chennai Solidarity Group.

“While the Cooum and the Adyar River have been severely neglected and damaged, we are hoping for preventive measures in place to protect the Kosasthalaiyar river,” he added.

