Rainwater let out by factories only add to their woes

The residents of Sree Mahalakshmi Nagar in Noombal village find their houses flooded during rain, despite having a stormwater drain facility. They blame it on poor maintenance of the drain and encroachments on the water channels linked to the culverts.

B. Jagapathy, one of the oldest residents of the locality, said the residential layout, approved by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) nearly 30 years ago, has more than 10 streets. The residents said that civic amenities such as parks and roads were good and their only complaint was stagnation of rainwater. Since the neighbourhood is surrounded by factories, these unit pump out the rainwater by drilling holes in the compound wall, inundating the area. And the poor maintenance of the culverts only adds to their woes.

Kannan, a resident of Park Street in Sree Mahalakshmi Nagar, said rainwater had to drain out from their area through a culvert on Noombal Main Road but it has been blocked by construction debris and encroachments.

The residents, citing the presence of a small temple pond where rainwater harvesting could be undertaken to prevent flooding suggested that a stormwater drain linking the culvert on Velappanchavadi Road to the temple pond be constructed.

The residents also complained that the culvert on Velappanchavadi Road from where the rainwater from various upstream areas flows into their locality was not being maintained properly. They wanted the Thiruverkadu Municipality and the Water Resources Department to take steps to clean the two culverts and deepen the small temple pond before the monsoon.