The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has set up a cell on its premises in Chennai to receive complaints and grievance calls. Complaints can be lodged over toll free numbers 1800 425 7072, 1800 425 7073 and 1800 425 7074.

The reception could be reached at 044-2363 5011 and 044-2363 5010. Grievances calls can also be made to 044-2363 1014, 044-2363 1024 and 044-2363 1074, an official release stated.

Tamil Nadu is going for a two-phase rural and urban local body polls on October 17 and 19.

Nominations are being received from September 26.

The last date of filing nominations is October 3 and they would be scrutinised the following day.

Withdrawal of nominations could be made on October 6.