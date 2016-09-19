Leaders of political parties on Sunday sought a CBI or judicial probe into the alleged suicide of P. Ramkumar, the lone suspect in the gruesome murder of techie Swathi in Nungambakkam railway station on July 24.

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court, saying that the incident had proved that the image of the police and the prisons department in the AIADMK government had taken a hammering.

In a statement here, he said only a few days ago Perarivalan, the convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was assaulted in Vellore prison and now the death of Ramkumar added fuel to the speculation that the police had motives in suppressing the truth behind the murder of Swathi.

“We are not able to believe Ramkumar, lodged in a high security prison, had committed suicide. It is a shame that the jail authorities were not able to ensure proper security for a person arrested in connection with a sensitive case following the intervention from the High Court,” he said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan demanded a CBI probe. Addressing reporters at the Coimbatore airport, he held the government responsible for Ramkumar’s death. The police theory was unacceptable as he had displayed no signs of depression or suicidal tendencies when his advocate and relatives met him a few days ago. In fact, he had been urging them to get him out on bail.

“If at all he wanted to end his life, he could have done around the time he was being taken in to police custody for interrogation. Now that the interrogation is over, there is no need for him to do so,” the VCK leader said.

‘Missed counselling’

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Ramkumar should have been properly counselled in the prison. “It is unfortunate that he died in the prison. The prison authorities should have been careful and taken care of him,” she said blaming the authorities for their lackadaisical approach.

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan said that the prison administration has failed totally. The police claim that he had committed suicide by biting a live wire. “Prison should be a safe place. It is not easy to committ suicide. That he bit a live wire is suspicious,” he said. Recalling the attack on Perarivalan inside the Vellore prison with an iron rod, Mr. Mutharasan wondered the efficiency of the prison administration. “A detailed investigation is required,” he said. CPI (M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan demanded a high-level probe into the suicide. From the time of his arrest when the police said he tried to commit suicide to his death now, there are several questions that remain unanswered. When there were accusations against the police in the way they conducted the probe, how could the prison authorities be so careless, he said, dismissing the claim of the prison authorities.

TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar demanded a judicial inquiry into the suicide. In such a sensitive case, the authorities had failed to protect a life. Action should be taken against those responsible and a judicial probe should be ordered, he said.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah said the government must own responsibility for Ramkumar’s suspicious death.

‘The superintendent of Puzhal prisons was changed a few days ago; only a CBI probe would bring out the truth’